Water outage reported in Surf City area

Tap water from sink (Photo: U.S. Air Force)

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — Pender County Utilities water customers living in the vicinity of NC Highway 210 near Watts Landing and Surf City are experiencing a water outage.

The water outage was caused by a private contractor who drilled into the PCU water main. Crews are on site and have isolated the broken section of line. Repairs are anticipated to take several hours to complete.

Consumers in the affected area are advised to boil all water used for human consumption (including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation) or use bottled water until this advisory is lifted. This advisory will be in effect for a minimum of 24 hours.

Vigorous boiling for one minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water. Water customers are strongly urged to conserve water whenever possible.

This advisory remains in effect until further written notification is issued.

This advisory will go in effect on Tuesday, Dec. 14, starting at 2 p.m. The advisory will be lifted when 24-hour testing comes back negative for Bac-T.