Water Rescue Agencies caution those visiting area beaches as Idalia approaches

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — With Idalia approaching and Hurricane Franklin churning in the Atlantic, water rescue agencies are urging people to use caution at area beaches.

In Surf City, police are investigating what they’re calling a probable accidental drowning that happened this afternoon.

In Carolina Beach, rescue crews responded to a report of an unresponsive person in the water on Monday. He was later pronounced dead. The victim was a 59-year-old man from Maryland.

Carolina Beach Ocean Rescue Captain, Shawn Kelly, reminded beachgoers that now is not the time to get into the water.

“Just know where you’re at, be aware, and read the signage at every beach access. If you see a lifeguard, ask them for any information to help keep you and your family safe,” Kelly said.

Kelly emphasized that while lifeguards are on standby at most beaches, even the best of swimmers should avoid getting into the water until both storms have passed.