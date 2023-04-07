Water shortage plan to take effect in Pender County due to drought

Pender County plans to issue water restrictions due to drought conditions (Photo: WWAY)

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Pender County Utilities has issued a water shortage plan for the southeastern section of the county effective May 1st.

The move affects utility customers in Hampstead and Scotts Hill, as well as those located east of I-40 in Rocky Point.

To address the shortage, the utility is suspending the installation and permitting of all new irrigation services due to material availability and water supply limitation.

Irrigation will only be allowed on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The county has been in a moderate drought since the end of March.

Helpful rain is on the way this weekend. But if the drought continues into the spring, a spokesperson for PCU says more restrictions will likely be issued.