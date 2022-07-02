WAVE Transit expands hours and stops, shortening wait times

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — Starting Sunday, WAVE Transit is cutting the wait time in half for three routes in Wilmington.

Routes to Market Street, Carolina Beach Road, and downtown Wilmington will offer rides every thirty minutes rather than every hour. WAVE Transit also plans to add more stops on Market Street between College and Gordon Rds.

Offering direct routes to Carolina and Kure Beaches, WAVE is expanding their weekend hours from 8am to 6pm Saturdays and 9am to 5pm. Mobility Director, Brianna D’Itri says the fact these improvements fall while gas prices rise is a happy coincidence.

“It happens to be coincidental,” she said. “But we’re really glad to be able to offer more and better affordable service to people in and around New Hanover County at this time when gas is creeping up towards five dollars a gallon.”

D’Itri believes the shorter wait times and direct routes to Carolina and Kure Beach will draw in new customers, making public transportation more accessible this summer.

“Serving all citizens and visitors of the area is our primary goal,” Executive Director Marie Parker explained. ‘Our Board of Directors and team are looking forward to providing better and more frequent service to more people beginning this Sunday.”