Wave Transit names Mark Hairr as new executive director

Mark Hairr was named the executive director of Wave Transit on August 11, 2023. Photo: Wave Transit

WILMINGTON, NC – The Cape Fear Public Transportation Authority (CFPTA) has selected Mark Hairr to fill the public transportation provider’s executive leadership position.

The incoming director brings with him more than 30 years of experience spanning public transportation, university transportation, public policy, and urban planning.

“Mark comes to us after an exhaustive search done by a nationally recognized firm,” City of Wilmington Manager and CFPTA Board Chairman Tony Caudle said in a press release. “After putting Mark through a rigorous interview process, the Board unanimously selected him as the right person for the job.”

Hairr is the departing Executive Director of The University of Tennessee at Knoxville’s Parking and Transportation Department. He is expected to begin his new role in early September.

“I’m elated to be joining Wave Transit as Executive Director and helping build upon their recent success to elevate public transportation to even greater heights in the future,” Hairr said. “Public transportation is a critical factor in the economic health of the community, and I look forward to working with the Transportation Authority Board, staff, and many other partners and stakeholders on positioning Wave Transit to be one of the premier systems in the country.”

The Knoxville Area Transit won Most Outstanding Transit System of the Year by the American Public Transportation Association (APTA) under Hairr’s leadership as the General Manager.

“Mark’s perspectives on public transportation will help us move forward in this new age of mass transit,” says Mr. Caudle. Over the last few years, Wave Transit has added new services in response to the community’s growth and evolving needs. “Mark is someone who brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to this position having worked in public transportation for many years,” adds Mr. Chris Coudriet, New Hanover County Manager and Vice Chairman of the CFPTA Board.