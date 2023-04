Wave Transit offering free service Saturday for Earth Day

Wave Transit is offering free service Saturday for Earth Day (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Earth Day is this weekend and is being celebrated in a number of ways across the Cape Fear.

Wave Transit ILM is offering free service to the community Saturday.

All services, including RideMICRO, fixed route buses and Dial-A-Ride will be fare free for the day.

Earth Day began in 1970, and is celebrated each April 22nd to mark the anniversary of the birth of the modern environmental movement.