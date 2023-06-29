Wave Transit receives $2.86 million to fund five new low-emissions buses

Wave Transit is receiving 5 new, cleaner buses (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Smaller, greener vehicles will roll along Wave Transit’s routes soon thanks to a $2.86 million award from the Federal Transportation Administration.

The new vehicles run on low emission compressed natural gas, and include four fixed route buses and one shuttle. Once the new buses are in service, 100% of Wave Transit’s fixed route fleet will be powered by greener CNG, completing the transition from diesel that began in 2012.

The FTA announced this week 130 awards for transit projects totaling nearly $1.7 billion from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Wave Transit was chosen out of 475 eligible projects and awarded its full ask of nearly $3 million.

“Sustainable transportation is a key tenet of the City’s Sustainability Program,” said City of Wilmington Manager and Wave Transit Board Chair Tony Caudle, “We appreciate Wave Transit’s shared focus on greener transit and look forward to the benefits of smaller, greener buses on our streets.”

The new, shorter buses should on the road by the end of 2024.