Wawa looks to open first store in North Carolina by 2024

NORTH CAROLINA (WBTV) – Wawa, a highly popular convenience store and gas station along the east coast, plans to open its first store in North Carolina by 2024, officials confirmed.

Officials say Wawa is actively looking into potential sites for new stores in North Carolina, and hope to open the first Wawa stores in the state by the end of 2024.

Officials say they can’t confirm specific locations or timelines for construction at this stage in the process, but say they can’t be more excited about coming to North Carolina.

