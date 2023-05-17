Ways to make your garden more wildlife friendly

The Cape Fear Garden Club hosted a workshop Wednesday afternoon to urge those who are passionate about plants to consider critters when it comes to their gardening habits.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Arboretum is helping those with a green thumb make their gardens more wildlife friendly.

Among the things covered in the workshop, planting for pollinators, the protection of bees, birds, butterflies and setting up a bird bath.

The club’s vice president said the workshop is part of their mission to educate and inspire.

Delores Hawes, Cape Fear Garden Club Vice President, said, “That’s kind of what we’re trying to stress to the public, especially the new folks coming to our county, and we want also people living in apartments, to help them understand that they can also plant a pollinator garden right there on their patios.”

Delores Hawes said workshops like this one are the first step in helping people keep the Cape Fear growing and safe for insects and animals.