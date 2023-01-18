Week-long US 17 lane closures planned near Shallotte

Lane closures will take place for one week along a portion of US 17 near Shallotte (Photo: MGN Online)

SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — A contractor for the NCDOT will close lanes of U.S. 17 Business in each direction for one week starting on Thursday.

Contract crews will close the lanes to improve the road approaching and departing a bridge on Main Street over the Shallotte River.

The safety project is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m., and the lanes are slated to reopen on the evening of January 25th.

The operation is part of a bridge maintenance project that crews say will extend the service life of the 93-year-old bridge.

Drivers should slow down, remain alert and obey all posted signs when approaching the work zone.