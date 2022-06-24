Weekend Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots add up to $647 million

NC Education Lottery

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) – Both national jackpots, Mega Millions and Powerball, offer big prizes in weekend drawings that now total $647 million.

North Carolinians can play Friday night for a Mega Millions jackpot worth an estimated $312 million annuity, or $173.6 million in cash. On Saturday night, they can play for a Powerball jackpot valued as a $335 million annuity, or $188 million in cash.

The two jackpots have climbed together for weeks. Both offered $312 million on Wednesday before Powerball surged ahead after no one won the jackpot in Wednesday’s drawing.

“It’s unusual to see both jackpots this high and this close at the same time,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “Watching these drawings this weekend will be fun, but it would be even more fun if someone in North Carolina wins one, or both, of these jackpots.”

All players should remember to check their tickets carefully after every drawing.

Someone won a $1 million Mega Millions prize in the New Year’s Eve drawing that remains unclaimed.

The ticket, purchased at the Circle K on Williams Road in Lewisville, expires on Thursday, June 30th.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million. The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

Players can buy Powerball or Mega Millions tickets at any lottery retail location or through Online Play on the lottery’s website, www.nclottery.com.