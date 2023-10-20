Welcome Home Angel holds fundraiser brunch at Landfall Country Club

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Welcome Home Angel held its annual fundraiser brunch event at Landfall Country Club on Friday, October 20th.

WWAY’s morning anchor Donna Gregory took part in the event as an auctioneer.

Welcome Home Angel is a Wilmington-based non-profit that makes home improvements for children who are dealing with life-altering disabilities or injuries.

HGTV’s Karen E Laine spoke at the event and said its an organization she was always meant to support and be a part of.

“I feel like my job on this planet is to make it better, in whatever way I can,” E Laine said. “So if we have kids with disabilities or special needs, where we can create a better environment for them, I would like to be a part of that and that’s what Welcome Home Angel does. So whatever I can do to help, I’m happy to help.”

Welcome Home Angel currently has 9 projects underway with another 8 planned. The organization expects to serve its 100th child by 2025.