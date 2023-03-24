‘We’re here to protect you’: Annual radiologic conference takes place in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Downtown Wilmington is hosting hundreds of radiology professionals on Thursday and Friday as their annual conference is taking place in the Cape Fear.

The North Carolina Society of Radiologic Technologist (NCSRT) Annual Conference is being held at Embassy Suites.

One topic generating lots of interest involves two bills that are moving through the North Carolina General Assembly that would essentially allow nurses to perform X-rays without having a radiology or radiography degree.

Rhonda Weaver, the NCSRT Venue Coordinator, was at the conference Thursday, saying, “Bring together technologists, leaders, managers, students — together to this annual event where we can help to celebrate our accomplishments and also look toward future trends that are happening in our profession.”

NCSRT Board Chair member Eunice Hoefling expressed the importance that this profession has on the public, stating, “We have students here, we have educators, we have technologists that may not be aware — but it’s most important for our general public because we’re here to protect you.”

The venue coordinator says they chose Wilmington for this year’s conference location because of the growing interest in the radiology profession in our area.