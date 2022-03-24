West Fraser hiring event in Columbus County

The event will kick off on Wednesday, March 30th at 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Unemployed and underemployed individuals are encouraged to come out and take advantage of the hiring events.

RIEGELWOOD, NC (WWAY) — Men and Women United for Youth Families in conjunction with Communities Connected for Success are proud to announce the hiring event for West Fraser at the Workforce Development Center located in the Ransom Activity Center at 2694 General Howe Hwy, Riegelwood, North Carolina.

Key partners for this project include the Golden LEAF Foundation, Community Support Agency (CSA) and Twohawks (Youth WIOA). The event is open to career seekers and West Frasers Hiring team will be on-site for the following:

Intern-Engineering

Boiler Supervisor

Electrical Technician

Supervisor Trainee

Maintenance Technician

Operator Apprentice

Case management, vital job skills training, and employment placement will be offered.

Wrap around services will be provided to help participants overcome barriers such as child care and transportation issues.