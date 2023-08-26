West Nile Virus detected in New Hanover County mosquitos

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — West Nile Virus has been found in mosquitos in New Hanover County.

New Hanover County Public Health’s Vector Control Team tested samples collected from mosquitos trapped locally, and the results were positive.

West Nile Virus can be transmitted to humans when they are bitten by a mosquito. For some people, symptoms can include fever, headache, body aches, nausea, vomiting, swollen lymph nodes, or a skin rash on the chest, stomach or back.

About 80% of people infected with West Nile Virus will not show any symptoms at all.

At this time, officials with New Hanover County Health and Human Services say the public should not be alarmed, but remain vigilant to prevent mosquito bites when possible.

“First and foremost of course, covering your skin when you’re out to reduce likelihood of mosquito bite is encouraged, and then using an EPA-recommended mosquito spray will significantly improve things,” New Hanover County Health Director Jon Campbell said.

Another important step is to eliminate mosquito breeding grounds by dumping standing water around your home as often as possible.