Wet start to Memorial Day weekend

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — It was the wettest Memorial Day weekend ever recorded in the Cape Fear.

As a coastal storm moved onshore Friday night and through the day on Saturday, it brought steady rain and gusty winds leaving Saturday as a total washout to start Memorial Day weekend.

Typically, beaches would be flooded with visitors for the unofficial start to summer but with rough surf and high rip currents on top of rainy and windy conditions, beaches were totally empty.

Most areas along the direct shoreline measured over four inches of rain over the last two days.

In downtown Wilmington, gusty winds knocked down power lines causing the area to lose power to traffic lights and streetlamps.