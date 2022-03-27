WFD and WPD take to the ice for annual Guns and Hoses charity hockey game

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —The 9th Annual Guns And Hoses Charity Hockey Game was held on Saturday at the Wilmington Ice House, where Wilmington Police and Wilmington Fire battled it out on the ice.

The annual event raised more than $6,000 for Nourish NC and two tickets to The Brantley Gilbert Concert at Live Oak Bank Pavilion were raffled off during the game.

Wilmington Police, as the Port City Blue Liners, faced off against the fire department, as the Port City Fire hockey team, in an intense game on the ice. More than 300 people attended the annual event, and the game went right down to the wire, but Fire went home with the victory, beating the police 2-1.