WHA to cut per diem payments to families waiting on mold remediation in half

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — According to CEO, Tyrone Garrett, the Wilmington Housing Authority will begin calling the 150 families displaced by mold today, informing them their per diem payments will be cut in half.

This will effect food and transportation costs, not hotel costs. According to Garrett, hotel costs will still be fully taken on by the WHA and their fund sources.

Garrett says average displaced family of five receives $1,300 each week in per diem just to cover food and transportation. When the WHA learned they couldn’t use capitol funding sources to cover those costs, they began dipping into the annual operating budget.

“It’s like we’ve hired 150 employees with a budget for 50,” Garrett explained.

Calls to families to inform families should begin today.

