What next steps you should take after taking a home COVID-19 test

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Health and Human Services is offering guidance today on what to do if you test positive for COVID-19 using an at-home test.

Assistant Health Director Carla Turner recommends reading the directions on your at-home test, regarding who you should notify about your results.

While the readings are usually accurate, they won’t be included in the county’s COVID-19 case numbers.

“There’s no reporting mechanism for us, because the reports we get are from labs in the state, where we have confirmed lab results, and at home tests don’t give you that. So, I know the tests we have had here in the past or that I have seen in the past tell you to contact your health care professional,” said Carla Turner, New Hanover County Assistant Health Director.

Turner also says if you do test positive for COVID-19 using an at-home test, isolate yourself at home for 5 days, and if no new symptoms arise you should wear a mask when around other people for an additional five days.