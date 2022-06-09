What to know if you’re headed to Carolina Country Music Fest

Fans enjoy the Carolina Country Music Festival on June 9

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Thursday marks the start of Carolina Country Music Fest which runs through Sunday.

Here are some things to know if you’re headed to the event.

Where do I park?

Parking for the festival will be at the “Old Mall Site” between North Oak Street and Kings Highway near the convention center. The address is 2400 North Oak Street.

Taxi and rideshare drivers will use 9th Avenue North by entering at Broadway Street for both pick-up and drop off.

What is the traffic plan?

Several roads are closed in the area.

Ocean Blvd from 9th N to 8th N will close Wednesday morning at 8 a.m. and stay closed until Tuesday at 8 a.m.

Ocean Blvd from 8th to 7th will close on Thursday morning at 8 a.m. to Monday morning at 8 a.m. All northbound traffic on Ocean Blvd will be turned up 7th to Kings. Sidewalks will provide access to businesses.

Every day Ocean from Mr. Joe White to 9th Ave N will close at noon and will stay closed until 12:30 a.m. on Thursday and 1 a.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

All traffic will close on 9th Ave at 12:00 a.m. on Thursday and 1:00 a.m. on Friday Saturday and Sunday nights.

9th Ave Eastbound will close from Chester to Ocean on Wednesday at 8:00 a.m. and all the way to Kings on Thursday.

Read more here.