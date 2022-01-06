What to look for in 2022 from Wilmington, New Hanover government

(WILMINGTON STARNEWS) – In 2021, a lot happened within New Hanover County local governments.

From the sale of New Hanover Regional Medical Center to a push to replace the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge, almost all of the issues that came before local officials are bound to reach beyond 2021 into this year.

Here are some of the top local government issues and initiatives that saw action in 2021 and others you should keep an eye on this year:

Investments in affordable housing

In the last year, Wilmington and New Hanover County officials took a closer look at the region’s affordable housing needs.

In April, the joint city/county Workforce Housing Advisory Committee presented research to local officials that show roughly half of New Hanover County’s renters are cost-burdened by their housing, meaning they pay more than 30% of their monthly income for a rental.

Paying for WAVE transit changes

Like affordable housing, local officials want public money to pay for investments in WAVE transit, Wilmington’s public transportation system.

Local leaders have voiced support for a countywide quarter-cent sales tax increase to fund system improvements. Under current conditions, that would raise approximately $12 million to invest in public transit.

Hospital sale revenue to be spent

New Hanover County finalized the sale of New Hanover Regional Medical Center to Novant Health in 2021.

The $1.5 billion proceeds from the controversial sale were split between a community endowment, revenue stabilization fund and mental and behavioral health fund. This year could offer more clarity on how the endowment money will be spent.

Community violence is addressed

Approximately $37.1 million from various funding sources, including the American Rescue Plan and the county’s fund balance, among others, is set to go toward addressing community violence prevention following a shooting at New Hanover High School in September.

Tolls for the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge?

In the last year, local officials considered a proposal to install make the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge a toll bridge. The toll promised to expedite replacing the bridge but drew mixed reactions from local officials and residents.

