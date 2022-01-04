When and where to see 11 Wilmington-shot movies and TV shows premiering in 2022

(Wilmington StarNews)- Last year saw a fair amount of Wilmington-made product hitting screens big and small, including “Halloween Kills” (which debuted as the No. 1 movie the week it came out) and Fox TV drama “Our Kind of People.”

But 2021 was a record year for Wilmington film production, so 2022 could bring a deluge as even more movies and TV shows made in the Port City continue to get release dates. Here’s what coming up:

‘Scream’: Jan. 14

This one’s going to be a big deal.

There’s already a ton of buzz about the fifth film in the long-running “Scream” horror franchise, which shot in Wilmington in 2020. Twitter even featured a tweak on the recent CDC meme recommending everyone get their COVID protocols in order before the movie is released.

“Scream” 2022, which appears to continue the series’ tradition of wry humor, jump scares and stabby violence, returns original cast members Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette. Wilmington’s Chad Keith (“Loving,” “Midnight Special”) is the film’s production designer.

And, of course, the masked, robed killer Ghostface returns as well, with a tagline promising, “It’s Always Someone You Know.”

