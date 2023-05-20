White Lake hosting its’ 45th annual White Lake Water Festival

The festival will host a car and truck show from 8 a.m. to noon with a parade at 10 a.m.. There will also be a "fun in the sun" fashion show at noon on the main stage.

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The 45th annual White Lake Water Festival began Friday night and will continue through Saturday.

The rain couldn’t keep the crowds away.

The “Band of Oz” performed Friday night at Goldston’s beach.

The White Lake Fire Department barbeque and chicken plate sale will also be going on.

The festival wraps up with “The Pink Slips Band,” who will take the stage at 8 o’clock Saturday night.

Festival attendee, Christa Mcrae, said the White Lake Water Festival is her favorite time of the year.

Mcrae said, “We look forward to the White Lake Water Festival, I mean you have all these bands and the people and it’s a family here. So, I get to see everybody — it’s like a big reunion, the start of the summer. It’s wonderful.”

Mcrae said she has been going to the festival for decades, as it has been a tradition of her and her family’s for as long as she can remember.