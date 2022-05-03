White Lake Water Festival kicks off May 20; Theme: “Make a Splash”

WHITE LAKE, NC (WWAY) – Plans are in the works for the 44th annual White Lake Water Festival, which is only a few weeks away.

The event was held last year but with COVID-19 safety measures in place.

The two-day event features concerts, car and truck shows and lots of food — all surrounding White Lake.

The festivities offer wholesome fun, according to long-time White Lake resident Chip Hessler.

“I think that it’s that it’s just a very nice family event, we even close the road for about three hours during the parade,” he said.

The family-friendly event kicks off Friday, May 20th and continues all day on Saturday, May 21.

Portable chairs are allowed during the parade, according to White Lakes Town Administrator Sean Martin.

“People can definitely bring chairs for the parade itself, it will go down White Lake Drive,” he said. “So, we’ll start out at Clearwater and will end up here near the Scotchman on the parade route, I definitely encourage everyone to have a good time with it.”

The theme for this year’s event is “Make a Splash” and according to Martin, participants are encouraged to line-up starting at Camp Clearwater to Goldston’s Beach by 6 p.m.

When the drone flies over those lined up, they are encouraged to jump-in the lake.

Country Music Hall of Famer Charlie Daniels’ long-time career will be memorialized at Goldston’s Beach.

More information can be found by clicking here.