White Oak man injured after he is pinned to tractor by a tree

Man was pinned to tractor by a tree in Bladen County (Courtesy: White Oak FD)

WHITE OAK, NC (WWAY) — Just after 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, a call came in to dispatch regarding a man who sustained injuries on his private property after a tree had pinned him to his tractor.

Captain Ryan Varley with the White Oak Fire Department says it remains unclear exactly what happened that caused the tree to fall onto the tractor, but it is believed that the man was trying to relocate the tree with the tractor after it had been cut down.

Somehow, it is believed that the tree rolled on top of the man in the process and pinned him to his tractor.

The man’s lower extremities were trapped by the tree, and he was conscious and alert when emergency crews arrived on the scene.

Along with White Oak Fire Department, Tarheel Fire and Rescue, Dublin Volunteer Fire Department, Elizabethtown Fire and Bladen County EMS also responded.

It took the crews approximately one hour to fully free the victim.

Novant Health’s Airlink Vitalink was called in and transported the victim to the hospital.

Although no exact injuries nor his current condition could be confirmed, it has been reported that the injuries appeared to be mainly on the lower half of the man.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.