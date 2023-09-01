Whiteville City Schools board chair accused of assaulting city employee

Kandle Rogers (Photo courtesy: Whiteville City Schools)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Whiteville City Schools board chair Kandle Rogers has been issued a summons by the Columbus County magistrate following an incident that happened in Whiteville on Thursday.

According to the summons, Rogers was attempting to enter an area that was being blocked off by city employees due to flooding from Tropical Storm Idalia. The report states that Rogers confronted an employee who was placing cones in the roadway and allegedly grabbed the employee’s left arm, causing scratches.

The employee accusing Rogers of assault obtained the summons on Friday.

We reached out to Whiteville City Schools about the incident, but they declined comment.