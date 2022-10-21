Whiteville firefighters’ training and quick action likely saved man

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) – Training and quick action likely saved a man from choking at a Columbus County restaurant.

Lt. Jeremy Hooks and Capt. Kyle McDaniel worked together at the for the past 4 years, they often get dinner together.

“We decided we were going to get something to eat, we actually had no idea where we were going to Whiteville Fire Department go,” said Hooks.

“We actually jumped in the truck, we didn’t know where we were going,” said McDaniel. “Yeah, we do that a lot.”

The firefighters went to Smithfield’s Chicken and Barbeque in Whiteville.

That’s also where Ronald and Daphne Groce stopped to eat, as they drove home to Winston-Salem after vacationing in Oak Island.

“Just a couple of minutes, we had ordered our food and sat down and we had just started eating and two firemen walked in.”

Hooks and McDaniel were about to eat.

“We got our food and sat down then we hear this woman say, my husband is choking,” he said.

According to Ronald, he could get a bit of air through his nose, but then no air passed, he didn’t want to panic.

“I didn’t want to alarm her, I thought I would sit there for a minute, but obviously she saw something in my face,” he said.

Surveillance video caught what happened next, Hooks and McDaniel’s rescue response kicked in.

“I started doing the Heimlich,” said McDaniel.

“I think he did it four or five times, and he got the obstruction out of his airway,” he said.

Ronald says the firefighters saved his life.

“And I knew I was in trouble, and I know that if somebody didn’t help me it was going to be bad, thankfully the firemen were there,” said.

First responders urge everyone carry a device like the Life Vac, especially those with infants, and for those who find themselves choking and there is no one around, a chair can be used.

“Take the chair and try to get it right below your ribs, and thrust your down onto that chair until you until you get the object removed,” said Hooks, “Call 911, even if the obstruction is dislodged.”

The Groces are thankful to the staff at Smithfield’s and the firefighters.

“So many different things happened for that moment in time to take place,” he said.

According to Ronald, it was just short of a miracle.

“We just happened to be in the right place at the right time,” said McDaniel.

Both Hooks and McDaniel urge everyone to take a CPR and first aid class, and learn how to do the Heimlich maneuver.