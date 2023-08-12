Whiteville man arrested on several drug, gun and assault charges

Kendrick Jones of Whiteville was booked on Thursday, August 10, 2023 for a long list of alleged crimes. Photo: Columbus County Sheriff's Office.

COLUMBUS COUNTY (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for a long list of alleged crimes over the past several years.

Kendrick Jones, 32, of Whiteville was booked on Thursday. He faces multiple recent drug charges as well as possession of a firearm by a felon and concealed carrying of a gun.

He’s also charged with assault on a female, communicating threats, breaking and entering and damaging property. Those charges stem from a previous warrant dating back to March of 2021.

Jones also faces a “driving with a suspended license” charge from 2020.