Whiteville man charged with Cruelty to Animals after two dead goats discovered

(Photo: Columbus County Sheriff's Office)

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A man in Columbus County has been arrested after two of his three goats were found dead by the Sheriff’s Office.

71-year-old David Warren Dew of Whiteville claimed to feed all three of his goats regularly, but the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says they discovered two dead goats after residents contacted WPD about a bad smell coming from Dew’s yard.

It is unclear how long the goats had been dead, but the bodies of both were badly decomposed, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Dew was arrested and charged with Cruelty to Animals.

The Sheriff’s Office says Dew was given a $1,500 bond, but made bond.