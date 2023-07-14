Whiteville man facing several child sex charges

Couri Carmichael (Photo Courtesy: Columbus County Sheriff's Office)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Whiteville Police have arrested 46-year-old Couri Carmichael.

While few details have been released on the investigation, a news release by the department says he was arrested and charged on July 13.

Carmichael is charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a child and two counts of sexual battery. Both victims are

female and under the age of 16.

He received a $50,000 secured bond on one count of indecent liberties with a child and no bond on the other charges.

The Whiteville Police Department says is committed to partnering with the community and are encouraging citizens to report suspected illegal activity to the department’s TIPS line at (910) 642-5111.