Whiteville man facing several drug, weapons charges

Edward Lee Bellamy (Photo courtesy: Columbus County Sheriff's Office)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says citizen complaints helped them make a drug arrest in Whiteville.

According to the report, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Unit, SWAT Team, and Command Staff executed a search warrant at a home on West Nance Street on July 13th.

Investigators seized heroin, cocaine, prescription medication, marijuana, two firearms and an undisclosed amount of cash.

The ATF Task Force officer determined one of the handguns had been modified to fire as fully automatic and one of the handguns had previously been reported stolen.

Edward Lee Bellamy, 34, was arrested and charged with three counts of Felony Trafficking Opium or Heroin Felony Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance, Felony Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Schedule III Controlled Substance, Felony Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Marijuana, Felony Possession of a Weapon of Mass Destruction, Felony Possession of a Stolen Firearm and Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Bellamy is being held under a $500,000 secured bond.