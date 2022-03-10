Whiteville man facing state and federal charges

Lamorris Cornelius Chestnut faces federal and state charges (Photo: CCSO)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WWAY) — A Whiteville man who is already facing state charges is now facing a federal indictment for a charge of Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

On February 22, Lamorris Cornelius Chestnut, 46, was arrested, making his first appearance in Raleigh on March 2 and a subsequent hearing on March 7.

Chestnut also faces state charges. On July 16, 2021, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit executed a search warrant at a residence on N.C. 410 N, just outside of Chadbourn. During the search, several firearms, narcotics, cash, and drug paraphernalia were seized.

Chestnut was arrested and charged on the state level with Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, five counts of Possession of Firearm by a Felon, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Maintaining a Dwelling to Keep/Store a Controlled Substance.

Chestnut was on parole at the time of that arrest. He is being held in the Columbus County Law Enforcement Center as a federal inmate with no bond, pending further federal court proceedings.

Because his case has been adopted at the federal level — if he is found guilty, Chestnut may be incarcerated for a longer period of time than if he were just convicted of state charges.