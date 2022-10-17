Whiteville man sentenced to over 6 years in prison for felon firearm possession

A man will spend over six years in prison for firearm possession by a felon (Photo: CCSO)

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A Whiteville man has been sentenced to more than six years in prison (78 months) and 5 years of federal supervised probation for Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

46-year-old Lamorris Cornelius Chestnut was arrested on February 22nd and sentenced on October 5th.

Chestnut had his first appearance in Raleigh on March 2nd and a subsequent hearing on March 7th.

He was held in the Columbus County Law Enforcement Center as a federal inmate with no bond, awaiting his final federal court proceedings.