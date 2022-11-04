Whiteville Museum hosting bird dissection workshop

A bird dissection event is taking place this Saturday in Whiteville (Photo: NC Museum of Natural Sciences at Whiteville)

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A unique event is taking place this Saturday at the NC Museum of Natural Sciences at Whiteville.

An interactive presentation on bird specimen preparation, including the dissection process, will begin at 10:30 a.m. through 12:30 p.m., and be offered again from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Visitors for the free event will see the whole process of dissecting birds and preparing study skins for a research collection, even having the opportunity to participate in the dissection.

You can register for the event HERE.