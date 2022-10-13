Whiteville Museum opens race exhibit focused on improving understanding

A new exhibit in Whiteville is focusing on race and better understanding (Photo: NC Museum of Natural Sciences at Whiteville)

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The NC Museum of Natural Sciences at Whiteville is attempting to promote a better understanding of human variation through a new exhibit.

“RACE: Are We So Different”, is a pop-up pilot exhibit curated in adapted form to travel around the state by Michael Lewis.

The display looks at race through the lens of science, history, and personal experiences.

The entire exhibit is in English and Spanish.

You can see this free display anytime between 10:00 am and 4:00 pm on Tuesday through Saturday.