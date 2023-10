Whiteville Police collect 10 pounds of unwanted medications at takeback event

10 pounds of medications were collected at a recent takeback event (Photo: Whiteville Police Department)

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Whiteville Police Department hosted a medication takeback event on Saturday.

They collected 10 pounds of unwanted and outdated pills during the National Take Back Day.

Anyone with unwanted, outdated medication could turn it over for disposal.