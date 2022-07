Whiteville Police Department announces ‘Help Feed Hunger’ food drive

(Photo: MGN)

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Whiteville Police Department is doing its part to help those who are hungry in the community.

On Friday, July 15th the department is hosting a ‘Help Feed Hunger’ food drive to collect donations.

Whiteville Police are partnering with Harvest Table, Inc at the City Hall Parking lot from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm on the 15th.