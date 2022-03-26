Whiteville traffic stop leads to water rescue and 3 arrests

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Detective conducted a vehicle stop on March 21st in the vicinity of the San Juan restaurant in Whiteville, according to the Sherriff’s Office Facebook page.

The vehicle was occupied by 2 adults and a small child.

During the traffic stop, the detective conducted a search of the vehicle. When the detective initiated the vehicle search, one of the vehicle occupants ran off.

Christopher Scott Deans, 26, of Whiteville, ran into the woods, then crossed a pond located behind the restaurant. Deans realized he was stranded in the woods and began calling for help. Sheriff Greene requested that a water rescue team respond to assist Deans. Deans was rescued and taken into custody for narcotics and other criminal violations.

Sabrina Abonza Haynes, 30, of Cerro Gordo, arrived on the scene and was taken into custody for violations related to this incident. Detectives located cocaine and narcotic paraphernalia during the vehicle search.

Christopher Scott Deans was charged with Resisting a Public Officer, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Child Abuse. He received a $21,500 secured bond.

Sabrina Abonza Haynes was arrested and charged with Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Marijuana, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Child Abuse. She received an $8,500 secured bond.

Corey Dustin Harris, 31, of Hallsboro, was arrested and charged with Possession of Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Sell Deliver Marijuana, Maintaining a Vehicle to Keep/Sell a Controlled Substance, and Child Abuse. He received a $15,000 secured bond.