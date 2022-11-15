Whiteville woman facing several drug charges following traffic stop

Emily Baldwin (Photo Courtesy: Columbus County Sheriff's Office)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Whiteville woman is facing a list of charges following an early morning traffic stop in Columbus County.

According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, Emily Baldwin, 41, was pulled over by a deputy early Monday morning when he noticed the vehicle she was driving was had a fictitious tag.

During the stop, a canine deputy with the K-9 unit was deployed to search the vehicle and gave a positive alert.

Deputies located crystal-like and powder-like substances in a bag, eight baggies containing a powder substance, a jar with a crystal-like substance inside and another jar with tablets and capsules inside. They also found three sets of digital scales, packaging material, and other paraphernalia.

Baldwin was arrested and the vehicle was seized. The drugs were identified as methamphetamine, fentanyl buprenorphine hydrochloride, and Vyvanse. She is being held in the Columbus County Dentention Center under a $250,000 bond.