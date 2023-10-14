Wife remembers husband killed in Fort Fisher shooting

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — To his family and the people who lived in the community of Carolina Sands, Chris Fenty was a friendly and caring person who enjoyed life to the fullest.

Every morning, he would drive to the beach across from the Fort Fisher Historical Site to mediate and work out. That’s why he was there when his life was cut short earlier this week in a shooting.

WWAY spoke with Eva Klutz, Chris’ wife, who said Chris loved everyone he was close with.

“Chris was a guy that would call you family if you were a friend and it meant that you’re not only his friend but also his family,” Klutz said.

Fenty would do yardwork for many of his neighbors, who enjoyed talking with and just being in his company.

Chris’ neighbor Brian Connors said the neighborhood won’t be the same without him.

“Great singer, great person, hard worker,” Connors said. “Such a pure soul. I have no other words, just hurts so deep.”

Eva said she plans on having Chris’ body sent to his home country of Barbados for burial and to give his family and friends there one last chance to see him.

The suspect in Fenty’s murder is Adrian Hall and is currently facing several charges including first-degree murder. Hall is being held in the New Hanover County Detention Facility without bond.