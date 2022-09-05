Wildlife officials investigating Surf City alligator shooting

File image of an alligator (Photo: Peter & Michelle S / CC BY 2.0)

SURF CITY, NC (STARNEWS) — For residents living next to the canals of Surf City, the sight of alligators floating in the water can be intriguing, but also scary.

It’s probably why one was killed after becoming too friendly with people, according to experts. Officials from North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC) are investigating the August incident of a 5 1/2-foot female reptile shot in the head. It was probably about 10 to 12 years old.

Barbara Smith, NCWRC master officer, said the carcass was found shot to death in the marsh, near the end of the Sixth Street canal. Interviews were conducted with nearby residents to find out what happened.

“I think somebody shot it just because it was there,” Smith said. “We have been dealing with calls from that area. But that’s their natural habitat. They’re going to be in those canals.”

