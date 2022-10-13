Will Ferrell to reprise ‘Elf’ role in new movie

Will Ferrell to reprise 'Elf' role in new movie (Photo: Warner Home Video)

(CNN) – ‘Elf’ star Will Ferrell and actor Ryan Reynolds are teaming up to help you get into the Christmas spirit this year.

The comedic duo will headline the new Apple TV Plus Christmas movie called “Spirited”.

It’s an updated take on the classical holiday fable, ‘A Christmas Carol’ with Reynolds stepping in as Ebeneezer Scrooge.

Ferrell takes Reynolds through various settings and time periods, before introducing himself as the ‘Ghost of Christmas Present’.

“Spirited” will debut in theaters on November 11th.

It will stream globally on Apple TV Plus on November 18th.