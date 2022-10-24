‘Will & Grace’ actor, comedian Leslie Jordan dead at 67

Comedian and actor Leslie Jordan has died (Photo: Shawn Miller / Library of Congress / MGN)

(ABC NEWS) — Leslie Jordan, a comedian and actor best known for his roles in “Will & Grace” and “American Horror Story,” has died. He was 67.

“The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan,” the star’s representative, David Shaul, said in a statement to ABC News. “Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of it”s most difficult times.”

“What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being,” Shaul continued. “Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today.”