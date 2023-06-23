Williston Senior High graduates will turn their tassel 50 years later

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Lots of high school and college graduations have taken place this month. But a special one is taking place next weekend.

Williston Senior High students didn’t get to graduate at their school due to the district’s desegregation plans.

William Boykin was one of roughly 300 students who did not participate in, what they referred to as, ‘the greatest school under the sun’s’ graduation.

Boykin described the experience of walking the well-known halls as something he and his classmates looked forward to.

“What happens from this point? Where do we go from here? Are we going to be bitter or are we going to be better,” Boykin said.

Decades later, the City of Wilmington and New Hanover County partnered to make this dream a reality.

“It’s amazing. Many of them wanted to use their maiden names, or the names before they got married, to make sure they’re on their diplomas,” Linda Thompson, New Hanover County Chief of Diversity and Equity Officer, said. “They were able to purchase their class ring.”

Thompson said it’s people like Boykin and other “Willistonian’s,” many in her own family, who she wants to see this happen for.

She said to see the joy these graduates will experience is well worth the wait.

“Trying to keep it alive so that Williston does not die in our community,” Boykin said.

Boykin said his excitement is growing as July 1 draws near. He said the opportunity to turn his tassel is long overdue.