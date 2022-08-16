Wilmington addressing recent spike in Wade Park vandalism

(Photo: City of Wilmington)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The City of Wilmington is holding an open house for park users to meet with staff to share input, concerns and suggestions regarding a rise in vandalism and damage at Wade Park.

The meeting is scheduled for August 23rd, from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

Officials say staff from Parks & Recreation, Stormwater, and Police will be on hand to answer questions and provide information.

If you can’t drop in for the meeting, you can also fill out a survey online HERE.

Located at 3500 Bethel Road, the 17-acre park built in 2004 includes a playground, picnic shelter, bike racks and restrooms.