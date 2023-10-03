Wilmington AMC movie theatre closing October 15th

Wilmington's AMC theatre is closing soon (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Port City is losing one of its movie theatres.

An AMC spokesperson says the AMC theatre in Wilmington will close on October 15th.

The business is near the intersection of Market Street and Kerr Avenue.

“I can confirm that AMC will cease operations at AMC Classic Wilmington 16, effective at the end of business, Sunday, October 15.,” the statement read. “AMC routinely reviews the theatres in our circuit, as well as opportunities outside of our circuit, and makes decisions based on what will best strengthen the Company going forward.”

Many theatres haven’t bounced back since reopening after COVID.