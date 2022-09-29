Wilmington Boat Show going on as planned, with some changes

The Wilmington Boat Show is going on as planned (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Tropical Storm Ian is set to bring wind and rain to the Cape Fear on Friday, but the Wilmington Boat Show is still pushing forward.

The annual event is scheduled to kick off Friday at noon, running until 6:00 pm. Doors will be open again on Saturday from 10:00 am through 6:00 pm and Sunday from 10:00 am until 5:00 pm.

While the doors will remain open as planned, a few changes have been announced in response to the tropical system approach.

Outside boat displays will not be available and the Wilmington Water Tours’ ferry across the Cape Fear River will not run on Friday.

If you plan to attend and haven’t purchased your ticket yet, they’ll be available at $10 for a one day pass and $15 for two days.