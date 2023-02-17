Wilmington Chamber of Commerce hosts 156th annual meeting

Wilmington Chamber of Commerce 156th annual meeting (Photo: Sydney Bouchelle/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Chamber of Commerce hosted its 156th annual meeting on Thursday evening.

President and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce Natalie English says the chamber is focused on the replacement of the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge in the coming year. She says they’re also working on a marketing campaign to let people moving to the area know that Wilmington is not only a great community to live, it’s a great community to work in.

The meeting also marked the passing of the gavel from 2022 Board of Directors Chair Neal Andrew to 2023 Chair Stephanie Lanier.

“There are lots of types of businesses and lots of types of jobs that go with those businesses,” English said. “And we have an ecosystem that I believe is second to none in providing the resources to assist a business everywhere from startup to large and ready to expand.”

Also at the meeting, Bill Cameron was presented the Lifetime Achievement in Business Award for making a positive impact in Wilmington and North Carolina.