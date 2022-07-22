Wilmington Chamber of Commerce hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony a new treatment program specializing in a holistic approach to addiction

Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– In Wilmington there was a ribbon cutting ceremony today for a center designed to enhance the lives of recovering addicts.

Tree House Recovery NC is an outpatient substance abuse treatment program that uses a holistic approach to treating addiction. The program is designed for those who need more structure and support than traditional therapy, but doesn’t require residential care.

Another unique part of their program*free* CrossFit and functional fitness classes for individuals in recovery

Brent Butros, Program Director says,

“Our mission is bottom line to save lives. And on top of that, transform lives and enhance lives and develop the strongest individuals that you possibly can.”

Program Director, and Wilmington native Brent Botros went through the program 7 years ago as a client and says it changed his life. He says he knew that tree house recovery was something Wilmington needs.

At the end of the ceremony, anyone was welcome to stay for a workout to kick off the program.