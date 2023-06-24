Wilmington Chapter of Modern Widows Club celebrate International Widows Day

Club celebrated its 3rd anniversary

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Friday, June 23rd is International Widows Day and a Wilmington support group came together to mark the occasion.

Over 30 members of the Wilmington chapter of the Modern Widows Club gathered at the Bellamy Mansion for the event.

Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo came out to support the group and delivered a proclamation recognizing June 23rd as International Widows Day.

The United Nations first recognized June 23rd as International Widows Day back in 2010.

Megan Kopka founded the chapter after attending a meeting of the club in Atlanta in 2019.

She said the club helps fill the void left by their missing spouses.

“When you have a great day, you go home and you celebrate with the person you love the most, your partner in life,” Kopka said. “Your husband, your wife. This is what partners do with each other. When you have your hardest day, you have someone to vent to. You have someone that’s on the continuum of your story, whatever transition you’re going through. And when you’re widowed, it’s life’s greatest, most stressful life transition.”

In addition, the Wilmington chapter celebrated its 3rd anniversary on June 23rd.

If you are interested in joining the chapter, visit their website at ModernWidowsClub.org.